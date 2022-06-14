Woman baffled after complaint over loud music

A healthcare worker has been left baffled after receiving a telling off from the council accusing her of playing banging club tunes at eardrum-busting levels.

Jayne Alexander-Oakley, 49, is support worker at a private nursing home in Wroxham and lives in Spixworth.

She received an unexpected note at her home in Douglas Road from Broadland District Council informing her car music level "is causing an annoyance" to others when driving into the road.

The note - which has seen by the Evening News - adds: "If this is the case please could you have it at a level not to cause upset to others."

A noise complaint note sent by Broadland District Council to Jayne Alexander-Oakley in Spixworth - Credit: Contributed

Ms Alexander-Oakley said: "When I come into the village I do turn the radio down a bit. You hear people playing music much louder than I do all the time.

"I do not know if the council intend to take any further action. It makes me worried."

The palliative care worker - who lives with her partner - usually returns home from work between 8.15pm and 8.30pm.

Ms Alexander-Oakley added: "Most of the people who live here are very close. It's a small community which makes this surprising.

"It is annoying more than anything because no one has approached me to have a chat to say 'you are disturbing us'. All my neighbours are very friendly so this was the last thing I expected.

"A couple of people have since told me someone had complained about music in the village before.

"I was always taught to approach someone if I had an issue and try and resolve it civilly.

"Clearly somebody near to my address knew exactly where I lived and felt the need to report this ridiculous issue to the council."

Jayne Alexander-Oakley, who lives in Spixworth - Credit: Contributed

A spokesman for Broadland District Council said: "If we have difficulty contacting a resident we will leave a card asking them to contact us. This is so that we can make the resident aware of the complaint, discuss the matter and find a way forward.

"On this occasion that didn’t happen and we apologise. The staff member has been spoken to and we will continue to work to resolve the situation."