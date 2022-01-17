Could another McDonald's be coming to Norwich? - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Norwich could soon welcome another McDonald's to the city if blueprints are given the green light.

Under new plans, a former Richard Nash car dealership in Mousehold Lane could be transformed into a new fast-food drive through restaurant.

A public consultation will run from today until January 30.

The proposal site is seen as an "ideal location" given its proximity to the M&S petrol station next door and access to the A1042.

The site of the proposed McDonald's in Mousehold Lane in Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

Subject to planning approval, between 100 to 120 new jobs would be created in a range of full and part-time positions.

As part of the ongoing development of its proposals, McDonald’s would like to inform and gather feedback from local people and stakeholders on its plans before submitting an application to Norwich City Council.

Gary Champion, city councillor for Sewell Ward. - Credit: Gary Champion

Gary Champion, city councillor for Sewell Ward, said he would prefer to see more "local businesses launched instead of larger corporations".

He said: "I'd prefer to see more local businesses emerging and prospering.

"I'm not against corporations, they do create jobs but more money is taken out of the city.

"I don't really like drive throughs however because I think we should be reducing our reliance on cars."

The new drive through would be complete with indoor and outdoor seating for customers, on-site car parking spaces, blue-badge bays and bike storage.

Recycling and waste facilities will also be provided, with three daily litter picks being undertaken to collect all rubbish close to the site.

There are currently 10 existing McDonald's restaurants in and around the city.

A spokesman for McDonald’s said: “We are excited by the opportunity to regenerate this under-utilised site with a new, attractive and sustainable drive through restaurant.

"Our proposals seek to deliver added competition and choice for customers, whilst being mindful and considerate of existing neighbours and residents in Norwich.

"The creation of a new drive through will deliver a range of benefits locally, including significant job creation and inward investment into the Norwich economy.

"Before we finalise and submit our planning application to Norwich City Council, we would welcome the views of local residents so that we can ensure the creation of a well-planned development."

Anyone wishing to find out more about the proposals can visit www.mcdonaldsconsultation.co.uk/norwich or feedback@consultationonline.co.uk or 0800 298 7040.