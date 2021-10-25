News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

'Victorian' terrace of houses could be recreated in former pub car park

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 3:30 PM October 25, 2021   
What seven new homes could look like on the former Ketts Tavern car park

What seven new homes could look like in the former Ketts Tavern car park - Credit: Broadland Housing Association

The car park of a former city pub could be cleared to make way for a new development of seven homes in a "Victorian terrace" style.

The former Ketts Tavern, in Kett's Hill, closed five years ago having most recently been known as Virtuoso - a craft beer and smokehouse venue.

But it has been gathering dust ever since - although plans were submitted last year to convert it into a three-bedroom property.

And now further plans have been lodged to build a development of seven houses on the site of its former terrace, which will be made available on the affordable rental sector.

The former Ketts Tavern which could be turned into housing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The former Ketts Tavern which could be turned into housing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

The plans have been submitted by Broadland Housing Association, the same firm behind the Canary Quay development in Geoffrey Watling Way. 

You may also want to watch:

If approved, it would see the car park, which has become overgrown since the pub's closure, cleared and a row of homes built in its place alongside the pub.

Andrew Savage, executive development director for Broadland Housing Association, said: “These high-quality new homes recreates the Victorian terrace that formally occupied the site. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tudor Stores reopens as manager resigns over safety fears
  2. 2 'It's very bad'-Trade decline frustration at stores as roadworks take place
  3. 3 How Norwich are you? Take our quiz to find out
  1. 4 Teenagers set to be sentenced over stabbing
  2. 5 Caravan catches fire in Norwich
  3. 6 Virtual reality centre opens in Norwich with huge choice of games
  4. 7 Grill van serving gourmet burgers and hot dogs gets residency at city pub
  5. 8 Police probing reports Norwich clubbers have been spiked by needles
  6. 9 'Significant' amount of cash and electronics stolen from city home
  7. 10 Key route into city closes for a week for safety improvement work

"These will provide much needed affordable rented homes for the city.”

Andrew Savage, executive development director at Broadland Housing

Andrew Savage, executive development director at Broadland Housing - Credit: Newman Associates PR

The pub dates back to the 1800s and was originally known as Kett's Castle, named in honour of Robert Kett, who famously led a peasant's rebellion in Norwich in 1549.

It was damaged by bombing during the Second World War and was also known as the Old Bill for a period, before closing its doors in 2016.

And Mr Savage added that the car park development would be done in a way that would not prevent it from one day being turned back into a pub again.

He added: "An area of open space to the west has been included to provide a respectful distance between the new homes and the former pub, which does not rule out the pub from reopening again."

However, hopes of pints being pulled in the pub again will likely prove short-lived, with Norwich City Council granting permission to the proposal to turn it into a three-bedroom house last year.

The city council will consider the application for the car park in due course.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alive Church abandoned bus

'Eyesore' bus won't be removed despite neighbours' pleas

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Paul McCarthy. General manager of Chantry Place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Special Report

Chantry Place 'close to finalising deals' with four major brands

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Red Lion pub, inset Stuart Robertson

'Such a shame': Social media scammer targets Norwich pub

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Nathan Wyer whose council flay windows have been screwed shut. Picture: Danielle Booden

Housing News

Tenant's despair as council fixes his windows by screwing them shut

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon