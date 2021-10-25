'Victorian' terrace of houses could be recreated in former pub car park

Published: 3:30 PM October 25, 2021

What seven new homes could look like in the former Ketts Tavern car park - Credit: Broadland Housing Association

The car park of a former city pub could be cleared to make way for a new development of seven homes in a "Victorian terrace" style.

The former Ketts Tavern, in Kett's Hill, closed five years ago having most recently been known as Virtuoso - a craft beer and smokehouse venue.

But it has been gathering dust ever since - although plans were submitted last year to convert it into a three-bedroom property.

And now further plans have been lodged to build a development of seven houses on the site of its former terrace, which will be made available on the affordable rental sector.

The former Ketts Tavern which could be turned into housing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

The plans have been submitted by Broadland Housing Association, the same firm behind the Canary Quay development in Geoffrey Watling Way.

If approved, it would see the car park, which has become overgrown since the pub's closure, cleared and a row of homes built in its place alongside the pub.

Andrew Savage, executive development director for Broadland Housing Association, said: “These high-quality new homes recreates the Victorian terrace that formally occupied the site.

"These will provide much needed affordable rented homes for the city.”

Andrew Savage, executive development director at Broadland Housing - Credit: Newman Associates PR

The pub dates back to the 1800s and was originally known as Kett's Castle, named in honour of Robert Kett, who famously led a peasant's rebellion in Norwich in 1549.

It was damaged by bombing during the Second World War and was also known as the Old Bill for a period, before closing its doors in 2016.

And Mr Savage added that the car park development would be done in a way that would not prevent it from one day being turned back into a pub again.

He added: "An area of open space to the west has been included to provide a respectful distance between the new homes and the former pub, which does not rule out the pub from reopening again."

However, hopes of pints being pulled in the pub again will likely prove short-lived, with Norwich City Council granting permission to the proposal to turn it into a three-bedroom house last year.

The city council will consider the application for the car park in due course.