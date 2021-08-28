House listed for £1m could be turned into a care home

Published: 10:53 AM August 28, 2021

Cremorne House in Thorpe St Andrew could be turned into a care home. - Credit: Savills

A new care home could be created on the edge of Norwich, if plans to convert a house which was on the market for just under £1m are approved.

Proposals have been submitted for Cremorne House, off Frogs Hall Lane in Thorpe St Andrew, to be turned into the residential care home.

Care company Cascade wants to convert the property, which has, up to now, been a private home and was up for sale for just under £1m earlier this year.

They have asked the Broads Authority for permission to change the five-bedroom, two-storey, home into a six-bed care home.

The property was originally built in 2004, but was updated two years later with an additional two-storey extension.

The applicants say the site has "significant on site parking" and good access from Frogs Hall Lane and Cremorne Lane.

They want to convert the property so it has five en-suite bedrooms upstairs and one en-suite bedroom on the ground floor.

There would also be an entrance lobby, kitchen/diner, lounge, reception/office, laundry, along with toilets and storage areas.

Documents lodged with the Broads Authority state: "Cascade believes that the area is in need of such a facility, due to the results of a recent internal analysis report which demonstrates a significant lack of facilities in the area.

"The conversion of this larger than average dwelling sat in a large site would lend itself perfectly for a newly created care facility as all the required infrastructure is in place.

"Cascade gives opportunities to people to be the best they can be.

"A chance to live a life they choose and a place in society that they want, encouraging positive risks, and providing guidance, adaptive skills and care.

"The home will aid residents to develop their daily living skills.

"These are the everyday skills needed to function, interact with others, and effectively take care of oneself and such adaptive skills are essential to progression into independent living, and everyone is encouraged and motivated to improve."

A decision on whether to grant planning permission will be made in due course.

Cascade runs Cohen House, Bank House and Hurst House in Costessey and Bank House in Costessey.