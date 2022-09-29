Homeless worries grow as possessions remain in city park
- Credit: Ben Hardy/Norfolk County Council
A homeless encampment continues to be left under a tree in a city park amid fears of a rise in rough sleepers this winter.
Possessions including a suitcase and a sleeping bag have been left in Anderson's Meadow - just off Marriott's Way near Mile Cross - for weeks.
It comes as homeless people have also set up possessions outside the vacant former Shoezone store in Orford Place in the city centre.
Chrissie Rumsby, Labour county councillor for the Mile Cross ward, said: "Sadly we are getting used to seeing homeless people in various places.
"Some people can get a bit frightened if they are not sure who these people are. There is unfortunately still a bit of a stigma attached to being homeless.
"But the reality is any of us are a wage packet away from being homeless."
Dr Jan Sheldon, chief executive of St Martins, said the homeless service's Pathways team is out on a daily basis checking on the welfare of people who are sleeping rough.
These teams will encourage people into accommodation where possible.
Dr Sheldon emphasised nobody should ever die on the streets after tributes were laid for a homeless woman following her passing in Prince of Wales Road this month.
A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: "Tackling homelessness, as well as preventing homelessness happening in the first place, is a key priority of the council - no one should have to sleep out in Norwich.
"Where rough sleeping does occur, our teams act quickly to support those affected by offering people suitable accommodation and by making sure they get the help they need to rebuild their lives."
The most recent government figures on homelessness from late July show 10,560 working households were found to be homeless or threatened with homelessness across the country.
This is the highest number of people in full-time work recorded as homeless since the government started recording this data in 2018.
Homelessness in England also rose by 11pc in the first three months of 2022.
Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “Too many people are losing the battle to keep a roof over their heads – struggling to pay rent and put food in their mouths."