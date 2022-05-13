Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Families fed up with 'ludicrous' lights causing chaos on their road

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:00 AM May 13, 2022
Temporary traffic lights in Hellesdon's Holt Road which is next to where homeowners such as Eric Cork, pictured inset, live

Temporary traffic lights in Hellesdon's Holt Road which is next to where homeowners such as Eric Cork, pictured inset, live - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme/Ben Hardy

Frustrated folk living near the airport say they're sick and tired of battling traffic jams outside their homes at all hours of the day. 

Temporary traffic lights are currently in place in Hellesdon's Holt Road leading up to The Nest. 

The county council has appointed a private contractor to construct a junction at the Trott Rentals entrance.

Works are due to finish on Monday, May 16 but homeowners are frustrated by the disruption on their doorsteps. 

Delays on Holt Road have been caused by two separate sets of road works.

Delays on Holt Road have been caused by roadworks near a row of homes - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Eric Cork, 87, who has lived in Holt Road for 50 years said: "On Sunday the traffic was nearly down to The Firs but nobody appeared to be working there.

"I have to queue up to even get into my own driveway."

A Norfolk County Council spokeswoman said access is always available to the homes.

Eric Cork, who has lived in Holt Road in Hellesdon for 50 years 

Eric Cork, who has lived in Holt Road in Hellesdon for 50 years - Credit: Ben Hardy

Mr Cork added: "Only a few weeks ago they put in new gas mains.

Delays in Holt Road have been caused by roadworks in Hellesdon - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

"It's ludicrous. That's all I can call it. I have never known anything like it before with roadworks."

Due to the area of works and the required safety zone, the overall site area extends into Holt Road with two-way traffic lights in place to allow safe vehicle movements in both directions.

Work is taking place on a new bellmouth junction in Holt Road - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Debbie Graci, 63, of Holt Road, said: "The traffic lights are a nightmare. The other day I just wanted to pop to the shop but ended up having to negotiate out of my own drive.

"We have never had anything through the door telling us what is happening.

"To get in and out of Hellesdon is a nightmare at the moment." 

The bus lane in Cromer Road is currently suspended near The Boundary in Hellesdon - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The bus lane in Cromer Road near The Boundary in Hellesdon is also currently suspended with cones in place for roadworks, while traffic lights have also been holding up motorists in Middletons Lane nearby.

The bus lane in Cromer Road is temporarily suspended near where roadworks are also taking place in Holt Road - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Hellesdon district councillor Sue Prutton (Cons) said: "Personally, I am just in a state of numbness by all the roadworks.

"Wherever I need to be I have to work out in advance the best way to go and the best time." 

Sue Prutton, Conservative district councillor for Hellesdon 

Sue Prutton, Conservative district councillor for Hellesdon - Credit: Submitted

A county council spokeswoman said: "The works are taking place on the airport side of the A140 and no restrictions are in place that would stop people accessing their properties."

Traffic queuing next to the row of homes in Holt Road on Thursday morning 

Traffic queuing next to the row of homes in Holt Road on Thursday morning - Credit: Ben Hardy

Traffic in Cromer Road in Hellesdon as roadworks continue to disrupt motorists in the area - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

