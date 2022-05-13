Families fed up with 'ludicrous' lights causing chaos on their road
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme/Ben Hardy
Frustrated folk living near the airport say they're sick and tired of battling traffic jams outside their homes at all hours of the day.
Temporary traffic lights are currently in place in Hellesdon's Holt Road leading up to The Nest.
The county council has appointed a private contractor to construct a junction at the Trott Rentals entrance.
Works are due to finish on Monday, May 16 but homeowners are frustrated by the disruption on their doorsteps.
Eric Cork, 87, who has lived in Holt Road for 50 years said: "On Sunday the traffic was nearly down to The Firs but nobody appeared to be working there.
"I have to queue up to even get into my own driveway."
A Norfolk County Council spokeswoman said access is always available to the homes.
Mr Cork added: "Only a few weeks ago they put in new gas mains.
"It's ludicrous. That's all I can call it. I have never known anything like it before with roadworks."
Due to the area of works and the required safety zone, the overall site area extends into Holt Road with two-way traffic lights in place to allow safe vehicle movements in both directions.
Debbie Graci, 63, of Holt Road, said: "The traffic lights are a nightmare. The other day I just wanted to pop to the shop but ended up having to negotiate out of my own drive.
"We have never had anything through the door telling us what is happening.
"To get in and out of Hellesdon is a nightmare at the moment."
The bus lane in Cromer Road near The Boundary in Hellesdon is also currently suspended with cones in place for roadworks, while traffic lights have also been holding up motorists in Middletons Lane nearby.
Hellesdon district councillor Sue Prutton (Cons) said: "Personally, I am just in a state of numbness by all the roadworks.
"Wherever I need to be I have to work out in advance the best way to go and the best time."
A county council spokeswoman said: "The works are taking place on the airport side of the A140 and no restrictions are in place that would stop people accessing their properties."