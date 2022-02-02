Saga continues weeks after council promise to fix hole

Valerie Humphries, 74, is calling for the council to fix a hole which has been outside her garage for more than four years - after they claimed it would be fixed 'before Christmas' - Credit: Danielle Booden

A gaping hole which was due to be filled before Christmas STILL hasn't been sorted - months after an appeal launched by the Evening News to get the problem fixed.

But this paper will not give up!

Valerie Humphries, 74, has lived in Sunny Hill for 37 years and took swift action in reporting the crater - an obstruction to her garage off Suncroft - to the city council when it opened up in 2017.

After intervention from the Evening News to hurry the process along as part of the 'We'll Sort It' campaign, Val was under the impression that repair works were under way when she and her neighbours were paid a visit by someone tasked with resolving the issue, more than four years after it first appeared.

"Sorted? Not yet - although it's not for want of trying!" she said.

"Nothing's happening, nothing whatsoever.

"Somebody came out before Christmas, sent by the council, and she said that it was something to do with the trees that are there, and the roots underneath that were pushing things up. I don't believe it myself, but here we are.

"I used to work as a receptionist at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and I was getting trouble getting my car out in the mornings.

"I can't get anything out of the council, I can't get any sense out of them. I've been pushed from pillar to post.

"We had a small patch beside this that they actually came down and mended. They did all that quite a while ago now, but I laughed because I thought they were supposed to sort the main one, which is surrounded by this fencing, but no they just came and did the smaller problem and off they went."

She added that the hole has been there so long, that weeds and shrubbery can be seen growing from it.

"There's people who see it as somewhere to bung their rubbish over the top as well.

"It's not the paper's fault that it hasn't been repaired, because for all intents and purposes it has been sorted. But no."

Norwich City Council was approached for comment and did not respond.