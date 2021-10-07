News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Roger Hickman's alcohol licensing bid delayed again

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:15 AM October 7, 2021   
Roger Hickman's Restaurant on Upper St Giles Street in Norwich. Photo: Andy Newman

Roger Hickman's Restaurant on Upper St Giles Street in Norwich. Photo: Andy Newman - Credit: andy newman

A licensing application for an award-winning fine dining restaurant has been deferred - again.

Roger Hickman, owner of his namesake restaurant on Upper St Giles Street in Norwich, is asking the city council for a licence for his first-floor private space.

A notice on Norwich City Council's website says Thursday's planned licensing committee is postponed "due to a procedural oversight".

The application was previously delayed at the end of last month after a representative for Mr Hickman presented the committee with a late noise report.

An objection to the plans was submitted by Mr Hickman's neighbour.

The objector says the restaurant's private dining room is right next to his living room.

Council documents say he doesn't just hear noise from the room, but can sometimes "interpret what people are saying".

He adds: "My concern is that licensing the private room until midnight seven days a week would make normal life in my house impossible."

Norwich News

