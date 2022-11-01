Fears of gridlock near school during road works for housing development
- Credit: Danielle Booden/Contributed
An appeal to be wary of pupils walking to school has been issued as a frustrated community braces for more disruptive roadworks as part of a major housing development on the edge of the city.
Initial work is due to start tomorrow on the next stage of the works for the 157-home second phase of the Persimmon Homes scheme at the former Royal Norwich Golf Club.
The road widening works will see Drayton High Road resurfaced, with closures taking traffic down Hospital Lane or Middletons Lane at different times.
Mike Earl, principal of Hellesdon High School, in Middletons Lane, said: "The safety of our students travelling to and from school is of utmost importance and we would always remind people travelling in the area to drive safely.
"We anticipate the roadworks will cause delays and congestion in the area over the coming days and while this situation is out of our control, we would advise parents driving their children to and from school to leave plenty of time for their journey."
The disruption follows temporary traffic lights being installed at the junction of Middletons Lane and Drayton High Road
Works at the Asda junction will take place overnight from Wednesday, November 2 until Friday, November 4.
But the Drayton High Road works are scheduled to be completed during the day between Monday, November 7 until Friday, November 11, with diversions in place during both.
There will be a road closure for the Drayton High Road work between 8am and 6pm with access provided to homes with a traffic marshal on site to assist.
A letter sent to homeowners states: "Due to the size and nature of the resources required to complete the works, various closures will be required to provide a safe working area not only for the workforce but for road users as well."
David King, Conservative district councillor for Hellesdon, said: "As with any sort of road improvements we are going to see disruption but I hope mitigation will be put in place and it will be better when the works are complete.
"There can't be any firm guarantees. Sometimes roadworks do not work as well as we would want."
Steve Kerrison, owner of Kerrison Toys in Hellesdon, said: "It will impact more traffic in the area but we do not know the full extent until it gets started.
"We do get a lot of customers mentioning the roadworks."
Persimmon has apologised for any inconvenience caused in advance.