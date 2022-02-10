Town hub undergoing £900,000 revamp hoped to reopen this year
- Credit: Archant
An upgrade of a community hub costing hundreds of thousands of pounds could be completed by the end of this year after the building has been temporarily closed for months.
The project to revamp Hellesdon Community Centre in Middletons Lane started last year after planning permission for the work was granted by Broadland District Council in 2020.
It has prevented hire rooms being available to groups however the library, run by Norfolk County Council, remains open.
Shelagh Gurney, Conservative county and district councillor for Hellesdon, said: "Work is still ongoing with the modernisation of the community centre which we hope to open later this year.
"With any renovation of an old building you are always going to come across things you did not anticipate that you have to overcome which draws out the timeline a bit.
"It's overdue on the timeline but the builders are doing an excellent job working here and I would hope it will be finished as soon as possible later in the year for community use."
The building, owned by the parish council, is around 70 years old and the major refurbishment project has been split into three phases.
The first stage involved £450,000 works to transform the roof which had been leaking and were "full of holes".
Most Read
- 1 Homes evacuated as bomb disposal team swarm city cul-de-sac
- 2 Parents fear 'accident waiting to happen' as busy city road shuts
- 3 Police release CCTV of suspected witness to Norwich murder
- 4 Customers struggle to get cash back as city events cancelled
- 5 Pub opens bottle shop and deli offering everything for 'perfect night in'
- 6 Craig David show among city gigs axed after ticket firm goes bust
- 7 WATCH: Moment armed man burst into Norwich pub
- 8 Cars vandalised in 'key spree' reported across the city
- 9 Murdered Norwich teen died from shock after stabbing, inquest hears
- 10 Man arrested in connection with hospitality break-ins across city
During the second phase, new boilers, heating and windows will be added to the building.
There will also be improved disability access and toilets, solar panels and insulation as part of this stage.
Sue Prutton (Cons), district councillor for Hellesdon south east, said: “The centre is somewhere everybody can go. There are several rooms so more than one group can meet at the same time. We need the space.”
She is also the chairman of Hellesdon Horticultural Association, which used to meet in the centre and had to find another premises during the closure."
Hellesdon Parish Council is also looking to run a consultation process this year for the final stage of the works with an extension to the centre being discussed.
Contributions from Persimmon Homes from its White Rose Park development in Drayton High Road, Hellesdon, have funded the roof works.