Revamped community centre to offer a 'living room' retreat this winter

A "community living room" is being created in a newly reopened building where people can go to keep warm this winter.

Hellesdon Community Centre reopened at the beginning of October after a £900,000 revamp of the 70 year old building was delayed.

An official reopening will be taking place at the Middletons Lane facility with Lady Dannatt, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk in attendance, on Thursday, November 24.

And plans for a warm room in the community centre were agreed at a full parish council meeting on Monday, October 18.

Hellesdon Community Centre - Credit: Shelagh Gurney

Parish councillor Lacey Douglass, who helps with event bookings at the centre, said: "We are in the process of sorting out furniture, a TV, DVD player, books and other furnishings to make it almost like a living room in the community centre.

"It has been so mild recently but everyone is conscious of the fact it will be expensive this winter.

"It does not matter who you are. Energy bills will be huge."

Lacey Douglas, 46, is one of the administrators of the Hellesdon, Life and Events Facebook page - Credit: Archant

The Spraggins room at the community centre is being earmarked for this warm room.

Bill Johnson, vice-chairman of the parish council, said: "The warm room is being assembled and it will be available for those who want to keep warm in the winter.

"The centre is all ready to be used. It did take a long time but it was for reasons beyond our control. It has been worth the wait."

The building is owned by the parish council and the major refurbishment project was split into three phases.

The first stage involved £450,000 works to transform the roof which had been leaking and were "full of holes".

Work in progress on the roof repairs and refurbishment at the Hellesdon Community Centre costing £900,000. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

During the second phase, new boilers, heating and windows were added to the building.

There are also improved disability access and toilets, solar panels and insulation at the facility.

An oak wall mounted display cabinet has been installed as part of the works, while there are also solar panels on the roof.

An open day will be taking place at the community centre on Saturday, December 3 where the public can try free activities and enjoy complimentary refreshments.