Bemused cyclists raise query over why there's a lamppost in new lane

Calls have been made to ensure that the latest in a flurry of cycleway improvements is fit for purpose.

Works to the crossing facilities for pedestrians and cyclists in Heartsease Lane and Rider Haggard Road include the removal of the existing signalised crossing.

A new segregated crossing will instead be put in and an upgrade made to traffic signal equipment.

However concerns have been raised for the safety of the new lane as it is currently obstructed at a crossing point by a lamppost.

Work started on the thoroughfare - and to widen the existing facility - on August 1 and is set to be delivered before the end of September.

The scheme at Heartsease Lane and Rider Haggard Road is set to cost £250,000 and as is being carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services department.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk County Council confirmed that work on the scheme is not finished and that the lamppost obstruction will be removed before the work is finalised.

Norwich Cycling Group chairman Richard Bearman stressed the importance of a cohesive cycling network.

He said: "The cycle lane is a really useful link to connect the Heartsease Estate with Valley Drive, which connects to the Pink Pedalway into the rest of the city.

"However building a facility that has infrastructure in the middle of it - whether that be trees or lampposts - is complete nonsense.

"If there's street furniture which needs to be moved to make a cycling facility safe that needs to be done.

"It's law now that cycle lanes have to be cohesive and connected.

"You cannot give up when things get difficult.

"You do see some examples of cycle lanes that do give up.

"We don't like shared use with pedestrians and pedestrians don't particularly like it either - and for those partially sighted or hard of hearing it can be an absolute nightmare.

"We want to build segregated lanes - much like in Newmarket Road - and priority for the county council should be as such."