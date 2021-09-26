People urged to have say on city traffic blueprint

Published: 1:05 PM September 26, 2021

More than 100 people have had their say on the Transport for Norwich Strategy. - Credit: Denise Bradley

More than 100 people have had their say over a blueprint for the future of transport in and around Norwich.

But Norfolk County Council leaders have appealed for more people to make their views on the Transport for Norwich strategy known.

The strategy looks at ways to get people around the city while cutting carbon and improving air quality.

It includes possibilities such as a congestion charge, a workplace parking levy and banning certain vehicles from the city centre.

Martin Wilby, chair of the Transport for Norwich joint committee and county council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “As we pass the half-way point in our Transport for Norwich Strategy consultation, I’d like to say thank you to everyone who has already taken the time to take a look at our vision and feed back their views.

"The survey is the chance for you to say what you think our future focus should be and what’s important to you - including zero carbon, improved air quality, supporting growth and reducing traffic."

The survey closes on Friday, October 8 and is at www.norfolk.gov.uk/tfnstrategy