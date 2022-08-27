Flooding hotspot to be closed for 'significant' drainage works

Green Lane North in Thorpe End when it was badly flooded in 2021. Pictured inset is councillor Ian Mackie - Credit: Archant

A flood-hit road which was the scene of a dramatic Christmas Eve car rescue is going to be closed this year for essential drainage works.

Green Lane North in Thorpe End will be closed from 7am on Monday, September 5 for around 14 weeks - weather permitting.

The county council has said the work is a significant drainage improvement scheme which will "alleviate a serious and recurring surface water flooding issue on the road under the bridge".

It comes after a man and woman were rescued from a car which was submerged in floodwater under the railway bridge on Christmas Eve in 2020.

A firefighter wades through armpit deep water to a submerged car under the rail bridge at Green Lane, Thorpe End - Credit: Submitted

The couple were dramatically rescued by a firefighter who waded through the water and broke a window to pull the people out.

But it is hoped the scheduled works will reduce flooding along the route and ensure there is no repeat of this episode.

Ian Mackie, Conservative county councillor for the division, said: "I am delighted that this largest and most important phase of works is coming to fruition.

"This is a major project that I've been working on together with the county council highways teams and community.

"These works will hopefully be the final part of a programme of works to reduce flooding and risk of flooding under the railway - which forms a natural pool."

Norfolk county councillor Ian Mackie. - Credit: Ian Mackie

The road is one of the sites identified as a priority for flood defence measures by the Norfolk Strategic Flooding Alliance.

This alliance was founded in February 2021 after more than 350 homes were flooded across the county following significant surface water flooding issues in December 2020.

As part of this work is already under way to improve flooding defences on 28 sites across the county.

Green Lane North, as well as Beatrice Road and Quebec Road in the city, are in the second list of sites earmarked.

The flood water under the rail bridge on Green Lane, between Great Plumstead and Thorpe End. - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

The Thorpe End road has previously been closed from February 2021 until January 2022 after four feet of flooding.

There will be an official fully signed diversion route in place.

Mr Mackie said: "Hopefully this will give a long-lasting solution on this well-used road making it safer for all."