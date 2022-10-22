Frustration for homeowners as footpath closed AGAIN for at least two weeks

Dr Lesley Cunneen and Janine Crowcombe, left, standing by the entrance to Henry Trevor Walk - Credit: John Greenaway

Fed up neighbours have vented their frustration at a useful cut through being closed for the third time in just over a year.

The Henry Trevor Walk runs between the Victorian villas in the Heigham Grove conservation area and was first closed more than a year ago for six months.

This was after a burst water main caused structural damage to the Golden Triangle footpath and its brick walls.

Anglian Water repaired the water main and reopened the path in February 2021.

However the company then closed the path again for several months to relay a new water lane.

And now Anglian Water has sought closure of the footpath for a third time from Tuesday, October 25 after the county council said it has been left with a trip hazard.

Denise Carlo, a Green Party councillor for Nelson ward, said: “Lengthy closure of this important footpath has caused inconvenience and even hardship to people.

Denise Carlo. Photo: Dan Grimmer - Credit: Archant

"Older people with health and mobility problems living in Heigham Grove have had to take a half-mile detour on foot via Earlham Road to the chemist and GP in Unthank Road - with a long hill back.

"It’s not acceptable that Anglian Water carried out substandard work, and that Norfolk County Council did not oversee the project more closely.

"I hope the path can soon be reopened swiftly having been properly repaired.”

Anglian Water has apologised for the inconvenience and confirmed a planned closure from Monday, October 24 to Friday, November 4.

Dr Lesley Cunneen, who lives in Clarendon Road close to the opening of the Henry Trevor Walk, said: "It is not only inconvenient but also frustrating and disruptive for neighbours.

"Our little footpath is taking longer to resolve than the redevelopment of St Stephens."

A spokeswoman for Anglian Water said: "Anglian Water takes health and safety very seriously and in agreement with Norfolk County Council, the initial surface repair work will be improved to meet our high safety standards.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this work continues to cause and we are grateful to our customers and road users for their continued patience while this essential work is carried out.”