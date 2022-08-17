Former pub to become school after £100,000 investment

The former Galley Hill pub in Drayton Road, Norwich, which become a new home for the Red Balloon education charity - Credit: Antony Kelly

A social enterprise which supports children unable to to attend mainstream education will be moving to a former city pub after outgrowing its Golden Triangle base.

Charity-run school Red Balloon, which is currently based in Earlham Road, will open its new learner centre in Drayton Road in September.

It will take on the former Galley Hill pub, which first opened in 1929 and closed in 2005.

Dan Kelly, chair of trustees for Red Balloon Norwich, said: "We had outgrown the centre we were using in Earlham Road and needed a bigger space we could expand into for the benefit of our students.

"We will continue the exact same offering we had in our last premises, the recovery and education of children that find themselves no longer in education because of a trauma in their lives."

He added the charity has invested around £100,000 in the former boozer and will teach 12 to 17-year-old pupils.

Mr Kelly the Red Balloon's new home will start this September term with 20 students but it will have the capacity to support 30 teenagers, Monday to Friday.

Approximately 12 full-time and part-time staff will be employed at the Drayton Road hub which is no change from the current staffing levels at its former home.

There will be no changes to the outside of the building.

Jacob Huntley, Labour city councillor for the Mile Cross ward, said: "‘It’s welcome news that the former Galley Hill site is being put into use again.

"The Red Balloon centres offer important opportunities for re-engaging children in education.

"Taking a holistic approach, addressing wellbeing alongside educational needs, offers young people the best opportunity for studying for their future.

"The whole community benefits when we think of education as learning for life."

Vaughan Thomas, another Labour city councillor for Mile Cross ward, said: "I will be pleased to see the building occupied. No-one wants to see an empty building. Red Balloon does good work for children."

After the former Galley Hill pub closed efforts were made to license it as a boozer again in the following year.

But it never reopened and was run as a hair salon for some of the time.