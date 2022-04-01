Cash needed to fit out £50k greenhouse which will be open to the public

An impression of what the greenhouse will look like at The Walled Garden in Little Plumstead - Credit: The Greenhouse Pro

A team is one step closer to building a 45ft-wide Victorian-style greenhouse for the public to enjoy.

The Walled Garden Community Shop and Café in Little Plumstead has been fundraising to bring the glass structure to life.

The foundations were laid for the greenhouse - set to cost around £50,000 - in February.

Donations from a trust, a private donor and £10,000 to build the foundations from the Ivy Child Charitable Trust has helped to ensure the eye-catching new addition can become a reality.

Online crowdfunding for the greenhouse in the form of sponsoring panes of glass for the all-weather facility closed today (March 31), raising £1,295 in eight weeks.

The greenhouse will have multiple uses including for education, work experience and volunteering.

Andy Carty, chairman of the Walled Garden committee said that he is "very pleased" that the crowdfunding had brought in so many donations.

Andy Carty of The Walled Garden Committee, which is working to build a Victorian-style greenhouse for the community - Credit: Andy Carty

He said: "The Crowdfunder raised almost £1,300 online, and we've got the best part of another £900 through people donating at the Walled Garden Café itself.

"There still money to be accounted for, but we're very close to - if not over - the £2,250 we set out to raise."

Although crowdfunding for the project has been successful and allows for the structure to be built, the Walled Garden committee is still on the hunt for significantly more funding to furnish the structure.

He added: "We will still be looking for more funding and that will be to kit it out. It's surprisingly expensive to fit in benches and flooring - there's still a way to go.

County councillor Ian Mackie, with fellow Ivy Child trustees and supporters of The Walled Garden - Credit: Plumstead Community Shop

"Fundraising been really heartening.

"It's not just about the amount of money raised - because one donor could give a significant amount - it's more about the fact we've had more than 100 people from the community donated their hard-earned money towards making this Victorian-style greenhouse a reality.

"The whole idea is that it will be there for the community.

"We also want to get more partnerships with the local school to encourage people to come along to love the garden and love horticulture."