Fresh bid to demolish pub - to make way for almost 100 homes

Published: 11:48 AM November 4, 2020 Updated: 7:07 PM November 22, 2020

The empty Griffin Pub on the Yarmouth Road at Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A fresh attempt is to be made to demolish a former pub, with plans being drawn up to replace it with almost 100 homes for older people who need extra care.

Plans for the former Griffin pub site, in Thorpe St Andrew, are due to be submitted with Broadland District Council, after public consultation.

Site owner Sequential Investors is teaming up with not-for-profit housing provider Housing 21 to submit a scheme for a 98-unit extra care housing scheme at the Yarmouth Road site.

The developers say the scheme, providing retirement housing and extra care living would plug a gap in provision of such properties for over 55s in the county.

Developer Gary Leigh said: “We are, of course, keen to commence the planning process in the very near future as the scheme, which has been evolving over the last 12 months, is a well-considered proposal that could see Broadland District benefit from a state of the art facility for the older population.

“It will offer 98 affordable apartments for rental within a superb facility that provides a range of communal spaces, including a resident’s lounge, sun terrace, café/bistro, hairdressing salon, assisted bathrooms and guest suites.

“The former Griffin pub has been in a state of disrepair for years, during which time there has been no credible interest expressed by third party occupiers.

“We hope now is a suitable moment for the local authority to properly reconsider this site, and working closely with our consultants, we will shortly be submitting a very credible and deliverable proposition to the council, that will undoubtedly benefit the entire local community going forward”.

Peter Smith, property development manager at Housing 21, said: “Extra Care Living offers older people the opportunity to live in their own homes, while having access to on-site care if and when needed.”

A previous bid to demolish the pub was rejected by Broadland District Council in February, as the pub was deemed an asset of community value and a non-designated heritage asset.

Objectors included the Norwich and Norfolk branch of the Campaign for Real Ale and the Broads Authority.

The building has since been on the market to rent for £50,000 a year.