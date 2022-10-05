Free tennis lessons on offer

A new free initiative will launch this weekend to encourage people to take up tennis.

Hellesdon Parish Council is working in partnership with National Tennis to bring qualified coaches to the tennis courts at Hellesdon Recreation Ground to support increased participation in the sport.

On Saturday, October 8, free tennis sessions will be available for people of all ages.

Chairwoman of the council, Shelagh Gurney, said: "We are delighted to be working with National Tennis on this project.

"We have a great tennis facility here in Hellesdon and partnering with National Tennis will bring expertise in the sport to our courts which will be of great benefit to local people.

"This is just one of some new initiatives that the parish council will be bringing forwards in the coming months to benefit our local community.”

For more information and to book in for free tennis visit hellesdoncommunitytennis.org.uk.