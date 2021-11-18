News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'A terrible state': Flooding fears over blocked drains

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:00 AM November 18, 2021
There have been problems with blocked drains in Old Catton along Spixworth Road and Oak Lane

There have been problems with blocked drains in Old Catton along Spixworth Road and Oak Lane - Credit: Google Maps

Complaints have been raised over the "terrible state" of kerbs and drains in roads on the outskirts of Norwich.

Old Catton parish councillor Brian Honess said overgrown weeds and grass is clogging drains in the area - and raised the matter at a recent council meeting. 

Mr Honess said the worst affected drains are located in Spixworth Road between Lodge Lane and Morrisons, as well as in Oak Lane. 

"The inlet drains are completely covered and you have to look hard to find them," the councillor bemoaned.

"It's overgrowing into the kerbs and it could be a safety issue. It looks unkempt.

"If there is flooding and the drains are filled with grass and weeds then they are not doing their job properly."

Spixworth Road in Old Catton

Spixworth Road in Old Catton - Credit: Google Maps

Mr Honess believes the problem has been building up over "several years" in the village.

"I expect earth and dirt has accumulated over time," he added.

Old Catton county and district councillor Karen Vincent agreed to take up the issue with highways and report back to the parish council during the recent meeting.

Broadland district councillor Karen Vincent, who represents the Old Catton ward, said she was shocke

Broadland district councillor Karen Vincent, who represents the Old Catton ward, said she was shocked by the news. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

An electrician, who lives in Spixworth Road and who did not wish to be named, said he has reported the issue to highways after the drains near his property overfilled.

He said: "The drains along the side of the road can't cope. They just do not seem to drain away quick enough.

"Any rainfall means the drains soon fill up and you get soaked. 

"The roads get flooded with big puddles which is dangerous. There is an issue." 

Dereham saw overflowing drains, stnading water on roads and some flooded gardens and outbuildings du

Drains have been overfilling in Old Catton - Credit: Archant

Norfolk County Council's website states disposal of surface water run-off from new highways must be through a sustainable drainage system with adequate water quality treatment measures where possible.

The authority seeks to reduce the rate of surface water run-off through the use of Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems.

This can include filter strips and swales, filter drains, permeable surfaces, bio-retention areas, infiltration devices, basins or ponds.

Norfolk County Council were approached for comment.

