Public council meetings resume at Norwich City Council

Published: 2:28 PM May 13, 2021

Norwich City Council has held its first in-person council meeting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

After more than a year, Norwich City Council hosted its first in-person council meeting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local council meetings have been conducted virtually since April last year, under the Coronavirus Act 2020.

But the government said it would not legislate to extend that beyond May 7, so physical meetings, rather virtual ones, had to resume.

The first one at City Hall took place on Thursday, May 13, with a planning committee meeting.

Usually, such meetings would be held in one of the smaller committee rooms, but, given the need to maintain social distancing, it was switched to the council chamber.

The public had to check in using the NHS app and sanitise their hands, before staff accompanied to the council chamber.

You may also want to watch:

They were then greeted by other members of staff, to be directed to where they needed to sit, with people carefully spaced out.

Masks had to be worn by everyone and Covid marshals, wearing hi-visibility vests, were keeping watch to make sure people kept their distance.