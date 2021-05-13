News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Public council meetings resume at Norwich City Council

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 2:28 PM May 13, 2021   
Norwich City Council council chamber

Norwich City Council has held its first in-person council meeting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

After more than a year, Norwich City Council hosted its first in-person council meeting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local council meetings have been conducted virtually since April last year, under the Coronavirus Act 2020.

But the government said it would not legislate to extend that beyond May 7, so physical meetings, rather virtual ones, had to resume.

The first one at City Hall took place on Thursday, May 13, with a planning committee meeting.

Usually, such meetings would be held in one of the smaller committee rooms, but, given the need to maintain social distancing, it was switched to the council chamber.

The public had to check in using the NHS app and sanitise their hands, before staff accompanied to the council chamber.

You may also want to watch:

They were then greeted by other members of staff, to be directed to where they needed to sit, with people carefully spaced out.

Masks had to be worn by everyone and Covid marshals, wearing hi-visibility vests, were keeping watch to make sure people kept their distance.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man charged after cannabis factory and 300 plants found above pizza takeaway
  2. 2 Early hours arrests as part of 'ongoing police investigation'
  3. 3 Investigation after 'unexplained' death of man at Norwich Travelodge
  1. 4 Man jailed for 24 years for raping and sexually assaulting two girls
  2. 5 £5m roadworks on A47 cause delays - and months more to come
  3. 6 Buy a chunk of 'chocolate mansion' for £555,000
  4. 7 7 pubs and restaurants which had lockdown makeovers
  5. 8 Missing man found by off-duty police officer
  6. 9 Council service workers set for bank holiday strike action in pay dispute
  7. 10 1,000 people book for Norwich restaurant's 'back out to help out' offer
Coronavirus
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The fight occurred near Aldi on Drayton Road in Mile Cross, Norwich

'Absolutely horrific' - Girl, 14, kicked and punched in face in fight

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
The lorry at the scene of the collision on Farrow Road in Norwich. Picture Luke Powell.

Man, 89, was killed by lorry as he headed to his parents' grave

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Primark St Stephen's Street, Norwich

Former Primark store goes up for rent

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
David Graham, Dunston Hall Hotel with a Guinness pod

Hotel to open three 'micropubs' with a difference

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus