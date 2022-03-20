Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Final chance to have say over 'unloved' city centre square

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:33 PM March 20, 2022
Hay Hill, in the centre of Norwich

Hay Hill, in the centre of Norwich - Credit: George Thompson

City folk will have their final chance this week to share their thoughts on the future of a "tired" city centre square.

Norwich City Council announced its plans to revamp the Hay Hill area earlier this month which the council say is currently "looking tired and is not being used effectively."

The plans include measures to improve accessibility around the space and to install planters and a new water feature.

Plans for Hay Hill

Plans for Hay Hill - Credit: Norwich City Council

In a statement on its website, Norwich City Council said: "Hay Hill’s position in the city means it has huge potential and we want to make sure we make the very best use of this space to benefit the city as a whole."

People have until Friday, March 25 to comment on the proposals via an online survey or you can request a printed copy by calling 0344 980 3333. 

The funding for the project will come from the government's £25 million towns fund, which was awarded in 2020.

