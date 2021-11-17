Faulty signs at road where speeding 'an ongoing issue'

Concerns have been raised over faulty speed signs along a route where drivers are said to regularly ignore the 20mph limit.

Sprowston Town Council installed vehicle activated signs (SAM2) in response to concerns about speeding along School Lane in the town.

But the signs, which belong to the town council, have been playing up recently to the dismay of locals.

Town clerk Guy Ranaweera said: "We will investigate and have them up and running again soon."

A town council speed sign which has stopped working in School Lane near Lusher's Loke in Sprowston

He added: "The town council has brought the issue of speeding in School Lane to the attention of county council highways and we have asked them to take action on the issue."

John Whitlam and Marcus Moore, who both live in Sprowston, told the Evening News the signs are not working properly.

Mr Moore said the sign near Lusher's Loke has stopped working, while another opposite Dixies Diner is not visible due to overhanging tree branches and "facing the wrong side".

Marcus Moore, who lives in Sprowston

Sprowston district council Natasha Harpley described speeding in School Lane as "an ongoing issue" while a staff member at Brian Anthony hairdressers saying the signs are not having an impact.

Sprowston district councillor Natasha Harpley has described the speeding in School Lane as a "huge issue"

The employee, who did not wish to be named, said: "Nothing has really changed. People are still doing what they do. They are still going around the bend too quickly.

"People are definitely not doing 20mph along there."

A number of people have corresponded with Ms Harpley to raise their concerns over road safety for School Lane.

A spokeswoman for the county council confirmed the speed signs belong to the town council.

She has also said School Lane has several sets of speed humps in place to assist in keeping vehicle speeds low.

The county council also stated there are clear 20mph zone speed limit repeater signs for all entry points on the route.

Schoolchildren from Chestnut Nursery School in the Diamond Centre often cross the road near the junction of Chartwell Road near to where cars come round the corner at high speed.

And many heavy goods vehicles use the route to access the truck rental agency and industrial site at Lusher's Loke.