Ethan, four, overcomes noise fears thanks to bin man
- Credit: Angela Mason
A four-year-old boy has overcome his fear of loud vehicle noises thanks to an unlikely friendship with a bin man.
Ethan Mason, from Fountains Road in Lakenham, Norwich, used to hide away when the bin lorry used to do the rounds up until two years ago but now looks forward to bin day every other Wednesday.
This is because over the past year his great nan has been taking him to the front door to see the refuse collectors hard at work.
Over time, the little lad's confidence has improved through his relationship with Anthony Price who is part of the Biffa team which provides the waste collection service for Norwich City Council.
Angela Mason, Ethan's mum, said: "Ethan was petrified of the bin lorry noise as well as the sound of aeroplanes. He used to slam the back door when he heard them.
"My nan took him to the front door to show him it was not scary. She used to do that with us.
"It escalated from waving through the door to the bin men to him talking to them."
Most Read
- 1 'I'll never go again': Fury over limit on Elton John carer tickets
- 2 Safety fears raised over roundabout upgrade near A47
- 3 Bike shop announced closure and will raffle off £22k of stock
- 4 Norwich restaurant loved by celebs overhauls menu for summer
- 5 'We don't feel safe': Horror at second double stabbing in city this month
- 6 Jam-packed programme announced for Lord Mayor's Celebration
- 7 Two park and ride routes in Norwich get new operator
- 8 Barriers outside homes as pavement carved up for works
- 9 Gas explosion at Norwich Market leaves two in hospital
- 10 Enjoy afternoon tea on Sundays at Norwich's Plantation Garden
Miss Mason, 25, said her son was "over the moon" after he received a Biffa goody bag including a cap, woolly hat, water bottle and toy truck from Mr Price after his managers heard about the companionship.
The mother-of-two added: "Anthony has always been our bin man but initially we didn't know his name, which is bad. But after we caught Covid in early 2021 we had to isolate and they would check up on us which was nice.
"Ethan has speech issues but by talking to Anthony that has helped him communicate. He goes above and beyond. He stands outside with Ethan for 10-15 minutes. Not everyone makes an effort for everyday people."
A council spokeswoman said: “It’s fantastic to hear about Anthony going the extra mile to help one of our younger residents. We’re not surprised though, the crews work really hard all year round, including throughout the pandemic, and we often hear of times they’ve gone out of their way to assist individuals. Please help them too by making sure you put the right things in the right bin."