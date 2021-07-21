News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Electric buses could be coming to Norwich - if £3m bid succeeds

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 3:06 PM July 21, 2021   
First Bus operation manager Chris Speed has praised his quick-thinking staff after a passenger was t

Chris Speed, operations manager for First Eastern Counties. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Fifteen electric buses could be introduced on the streets of Norwich, if an attempt to get £3m of government cash is successful.

First Buses and Norfolk County Council are keen to secure a share of the Department for Transport's £50m Zero Emission Bus Regional Area (ZEBRA) fund.

The county council has lodged an expression of interest for a slice of the cash, which would cover the cost of replacing 15 of First's single decker vehicles with single decker electric vehicles.

The county council would like to get £3.2m from the fund to pay for the buses and infrastructure, including charging equipment.

First is ready to add £3.6m should the government stump up that money, taking the total cost of the scheme to about £6.8m.

First is working with UK bus manufacturer, Arrival, to
deliver purpose built electric single deck vehicles, which would run on routes which pass through Norwich city centre.

Norwich is one of five areas across the UK where First is hoping to bring in a total of 193 new electrical vehicles, with the ZEBRA money one of a number of avenues being explored to get them up and running.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council Member for Highways, Infrastructure and Transport. Picture: Dan

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

Martin Wilby, the council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: "We’ve been working closely with First Buses on the ZEBRA proposal which, if successful, could see 15 brand new single decker fully electric buses replacing diesel buses on selected city centre routes.

"Replacing existing diesel buses with zero emission buses will reduce exhaust emissions and improve air quality.

Most Read

  1. 1 Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale
  2. 2 Coastguard and ambulance called to river near Norwich
  3. 3 Three-vehicle collision on outskirts of Norwich
  1. 4 Call for action at troubled hotel as couple find woman in room at 5am
  2. 5 Man exposed himself and threatened teen girls at Norwich station
  3. 6 Could a hawk spell the end to Norwich Market's gull problem?
  4. 7 Sharp-eyed police spot wanted man at Norwich Market
  5. 8 'I've lost my best friend': Bar owner's Dillon the dog dies
  6. 9 'Tougher stance': Plans to control new housing in Norwich suburb
  7. 10 City announce Premier League casual home ticket prices

"The initial expression of interest is just the start of the process however, if the scheme is shortlisted by the government a detailed bid would then be developed, likely later this year.”

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Eastern Counties, said; ”We are in full support of the council's approach and proposed application for ZEBRA funding.

"We’re looking forward to continuing our work to improve local air quality and working towards decarbonising the bus sector in the area."

First has pledged not to buy any diesel buses after 2022 and to operate a fully zero-emission fleet by 2035.

Norfolk County Council
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bowthorpe campaigner Jon Watson has highlighted overgrown hedges and trees in the village.

Environment News

Frustration over 'impassable' paths in suburb as hedges get out of hand

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A driver was caught speeding at 107mph on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road. Picture: ANTONY KE

Norfolk Highways

Drivers face summer of disruption on NDR as £800k work starts

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
james paget

Man in 40s dies from Covid at Norfolk hospital

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Banner in Norwich's Heigham Park

Grandmother, 80, furious after council removes park protest banner

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus