£1.9m self-sufficient emergency services hub given go-ahead

Building work will start on the new Easton Community Centre in October 2022 - Credit: WT Design Ltd

A £1.9m self-sufficient emergency hub to help police officers, firefighters and paramedics during their shifts has been given the green light.

Building work is expected to start on the Easton Community Centre in Marlingford Road this October and could take between six months to a year to be completed.

The ambitious plans were put in to South Norfolk Council by Easton Parish Council and approved on September 13.

Peter Milliken, vice-chairman of Easton Parish Council - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Peter Milliken, vice-chairman of the parish council, described the new building as "exciting".

He added it will be self-sufficient because the building will produce its own energy through 150 solar panels - as well as including battery storage, air source heat pumps and seven electric vehicle charging points.

He said: "Hopefully we will be able to give back to the grid. The site will be available as an emergency centre in times of crisis.

"This could be if there is a power outage and people need hot food or flooding because the building will be able to operate off-grid for a few days.

"We are looking very strongly for a blue light service to be offered from the centre. As soon as it is up and running it will be readily available to all emergency service workers and will be a place where they can get a shower, hot drink, rest and charge up their vehicles 24/7.

"It is about giving back and we want to make sure our valued civil servants can have a break. It is a way to say thank you."

How the new Easton Community Centre will look - Credit: WT Design Ltd

The 540 sqm single-storey hub will be on agricultural land and funded by the Community Infrastructure Levy from Persimmon Homes Anglia, which is building 890 homes in Dereham Road, Easton and district council grants.

It will receive income by selling electricity to the grid and people renting the space which will feature an indoor sports hall, two offices, a kitchen and bar.

Mr Milliken added the hall was vital for the village which is increasing by over 150pc because of extra houses and wider community cohesion.

It would be open Monday to Sunday.

The current Easton Village Hall in Marlingford Road - Credit: Peter Milliken

The current village hall in Marlingford Road will be retained by the parish council and be made available for businesses, individuals or groups.