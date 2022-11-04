Should NR3's Victorian terraced streets be made one way?
- Credit: Maya Derrick/Deborah Gihawi
Strong conflicting views have been put forward about whether a Victorian road in the north of the city should be made one way for traffic.
Last year Mile Cross Labour county councillor Chrissie Rumsby surveyed those living in Eade Road to gauge their opinions on the change to relieve pressure, but needed responses from all tenants to get clear enough data.
She hopes to survey the road again to get a full picture of people's views and to improve safety.
"Since the last survey there's been incidents on Eade Road and the police have been called, like when that video went around of someone being struck by a taxi driver," she explained.
"Something needs to be done about that road. But the whole road has to agree.
"I also looked at Buxton and Patteson roads, and there was a mixed reaction from them.
"There are concerns, and people are worried about the unknown.
"I appreciate those who say that if it's one way that two-way traffic slows drivers down.
"Until we actually try we won't know if it works. It can always be changed back.
"A one way system will lessen the strain on Victorian roads, which obviously were built without cars in mind."
But Deborah Gihawi, a former city and county councillor who lives in Eade Road, feels strongly that there are no problems with traffic flow in her street, and said meddling with the current system could cause more mayhem.
She also fears that those voting in the road - which she says is filled with "transient tenants" - won't be around to benefit from whichever way they vote.
She said: "If it's one way, which way?
"Making it one way will create a rat run.
"Cars often do more than 20mph down Eade Road, they zoom and ignore the signs - especially taxis.
"To lessen the strain on Eade Road, people should use the gyratory and not cut down side streets.
"And if they do make Eade and neighbouring roads one way, how will we be able to loop back into the city?
"A one way system will exacerbate the current strain on Eade Road."