Car dumped in loading bay for more than a MONTH is removed

The Seat Mii's MOT has expired and it has been registered as off the road - Credit: Maya Derrick

A car which had been abandoned in a city centre loading bay has been removed after more than a month.

The blue Seat Mii had been dumped in Ber Street since the start of October, according to people who live and work nearby.

The blue Seat Mii has been sat in a 15-minute loading bay for more than two weeks - Credit: Maya Derrick

A sign next to the bay clearly states that the bay should be used for loading purposes only and for no more than 15 minutes at a time.

The vehicle - the MOT of which expired at the end of September according to a government website - has amassed multiple parking tickets in that time.

The car has racked up three parking fines on its windscreen - Credit: Maya Derrick

On the morning of Thursday, November 3 it had multiple parking fines on its windscreen along with a no tax notice.

Later that day, it had been taken away, much to the joy of traders.

The laoding bay in Ber Street, Norwich where the blue Seat Mii sat for more than a month - Credit: Maya Derrick

Sanampreet Singh of Ber Street Convenience Store said: "I've spoken to several people and no one knows whose car it is."