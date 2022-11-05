Car dumped in loading bay for more than a MONTH is removed
- Credit: Maya Derrick
A car which had been abandoned in a city centre loading bay has been removed after more than a month.
The blue Seat Mii had been dumped in Ber Street since the start of October, according to people who live and work nearby.
A sign next to the bay clearly states that the bay should be used for loading purposes only and for no more than 15 minutes at a time.
The vehicle - the MOT of which expired at the end of September according to a government website - has amassed multiple parking tickets in that time.
On the morning of Thursday, November 3 it had multiple parking fines on its windscreen along with a no tax notice.
Later that day, it had been taken away, much to the joy of traders.
Sanampreet Singh of Ber Street Convenience Store said: "I've spoken to several people and no one knows whose car it is."