Changes on the way for listed pub after plans given green light
- Credit: Denise Bradley/Angela Sharpe Photography
Plans to overhaul a historic pub have been given the go ahead.
The Red Lion, in Drayton, is a Grade II listed pub owned by the Greene King.
It will be getting a new look after Broadland District Council approved a planning application for refurbishment.
Works will include redecoration of all main bar and dining areas as well as refurbishment of the toilets with new flooring, mirrors and cubical doors.
New areas of fixed seating are also part of the plans which will have no impact on the heritage of the building and the historic front of the site.
An existing outbuilding which is "currently in a dangerous condition" will be demolished while there will be a new access provided for the garden with new windows and doors.
A spokeswoman for Greene King said: "We are excited to have received planning permission for the Red Lion and we look forward to sharing further details on the refurbishment in the coming months."
Planning papers for the application said the changes will "ensure the economic viability of the pub going forward into the future".
Drayton district councillor Adrian Crotch (Cons) said: "I am totally in support of it for the economy and I am sure it will boost jobs for Drayton. The ambience of the whole pub will be much-improved.
"It will certainly help to bring more people into the pub and hopefully into the local businesses and amenities surrounding it. It's the heart of the village.
"The important thing is the front of the pub - which is the historic part - will not be affected by the changes."
A heritage statement submitted as part of the application said the proposals would be of benefit to the listed building for both the presentation of the pub and for economic purposes.
It states: "This is of particular importance in light of the frequent closures of local pubs and their disappearance as community assets in their own right, and thus ensures the listed building will be in continued use in accordance with its original purpose."