What a stink! Disgust as dog poo overflows in unemptied bins

Sprowston mayor John Ward said Broadland District Council will tackle problems will overflowing dog poo bins in the town - Credit: Laura Cook/Archant

Folk living in a suburb town have complained about a horrible stench as dog poo bins have been left overflowing with bags also chucked on the ground.

The bins have been reported to Broadland District Council across Sprowston with parents having to tell their kids to dodge the mess when walking to school.

Laura Cook, 38, of Blue Boar Lane, was among those to report the issue to the council having come across overflowing bins in Kestrel Road.

People have tossed bags on the floor due to the levels building up in the bins with reports of some even bringing carrier bags full of mess from their gardens to leave on the grass.

Dog poo bins have been overflowing in Sprowston this week - Credit: Laura Cook

Mrs Cook, whose kids aged seven and nine attend Falcon Junior School, said: "I have lived in Sprowston for 11 years and have noticed the bins being full before but this is the worst I have ever seen it.

"If I was a dog owner I would certainly never just chuck my bags on the floor. Lots of people are unhappy about the situation."

Broadland District Council declined to comment but Mrs Cook confirmed that following the call on Thursday morning the bins were emptied by lunchtime.

But there are concerns the problem could rear its ugly head again.

Natasha Harpley, district councillor for Sprowston, said: "It's an ongoing issue of overflowing bins not being emptied for a long time. Even where there are plenty of empty bins you still see people tying bags to trees.

"It's just laziness not to walk five minutes down the road to put it in the bin and it's also a health hazard at the end of the day."

Natasha Harpley,district councillor for Sprowston, Pic: Labour Party. - Credit: Labour Party

Some have questioned the locations of bins with areas of the town such as School Lane being underserved when one particular bin is full.

John Ward, district councillor and mayor of Sprowston, said: "Broadland District Council is normally very good at emptying these bins but occasionally one gets missed or due to staff shortage there may be a delay to the normal schedule.

John Ward, Conservative councillor for Sprowston. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

"I have reported this particular bin in Kestrel Road to the council and when I have previously reported the odd overflowing bin it has been emptied promptly."