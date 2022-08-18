Demolition work starts on former Broads pub

The King's Arms in South Walsham which is being demolished to make way for new homes - Credit: Google

The first stage of works to demolish a former boozer has begun, with the site earmarked for three swanky new homes.

The King's Arms, in the junction of Panxworth Road and Burlingham Road in South Walsham, was repossessed in August 2017 and has remained shut since then.

Change of use plans to build three new homes on the site were approved by Broadland District Council in April 2021.

Plans to demolish the building - which held its first licence in 1789 - have been put forward to Broadland by Wymondham-based CGD Developments after structural engineers discovered the dangerous nature of the building.

A Broadland spokesman confirmed some internal and minor removal work has started under health and safety grounds but full demolition work had not yet started.

A report from HA Consulting Engineers said: "We had previously reported on this property and concluded it was uneconomical to refurbish.

"The building has now been stripped of internal fittings and this has enabled the structure to be better evaluated.

"Of prime concern is the stability of the wall that bounds the Panxsworth Road which has broken away from the internal partition walls and is now leaning outwards towards the road.

"It is unstable.

"It is in no condition to sustain a vehicle impact as the basement extends to this wall and such an event would undoubtedly result in a catastrophic collapse.

"In effect the the entire structure needs to be demolished.

"My advice and recommendation is that this building now be demolished as soon as possible in the interests of safety and practicability."

Fran Whymark, Conservative district and county councillor for South Walsham, said: "The work is overdue. The building has been falling into major disrepair over the last few years.

"It will look better when it is developed. It has been looking more like an eyesore."

Peter Crook, member of South Walsham Parish Council, said: "It has deteriorated. It is sad to see it gone. It would be nice to have a pub back but one has got to be realistic."

The village also had the Ship Inn in The Street but that is currently closed and available to let.