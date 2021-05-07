Decision due on longer stay for Norwich's Junkyard Market

Published: 5:30 AM May 7, 2021

The longer-term future of Norwich's Junkyard Market is in the hands of city councillors, following objections to its plans.

The pop-up food and drinks market is based in the car park of St Mary's Works, but runs under temporary events licences on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

But that limits how often it can operate over a year, so Afterdark Promotions has sought permission from City Hall to temporarily change the use from a car park to an outdoor events venue/food market for 12 months.

However, about a dozen people living nearby have objected, with a petition lodged with City Hall.

Neighbours say they have to clean up pools of vomit near their homes and that drink and food containers are littering the streets. They have also unhappy at noise from people leaving the venue.

One said: "It is an admirable event and adds to the tourist and social life of Norwich, but is too close to residential properties.

"The litter is a problem and Sunday morning this week there are three pools of vomit on the pavement along Duke Street alone."

The objections led to Jamie Osborn, Green city councillor for Mancroft, requesting it be 'called in' for members of the planning committee to make a decision, rather than leaving it to officers.

City Hall officers are recommending approval, but it will be down to committee members to vote.

The market runs on Friday, Saturday and Sundays and officers are recommending a condition limiting the market to three days a week and that customers leave the site by 10.30pm.

Proposed conditions include marshals and notices at the exits reminding customers to respect neighbours, plus bins within the site and at exits - which the organisers say are already in place.

Another mooted condition is for more litter picking along Duke Street at the end of each night.

Michael Femi-Ola, operations manager for Afterdark Promotions, said: "We will respect any decision which is made by the committee.

"We have been running events for 10 years now and we really see Norwich as our home.

"We really try to be good neighbours and we'd be happy to adhere to any conditions which the council attaches if they choose to grant permission."

A decision will be made on Thursday, May 13.