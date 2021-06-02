Time running out for EU nationals in Norwich to apply for settlement

Published: 12:23 PM June 2, 2021

European Union nationals living in Norwich have been urged to apply for the resettlement scheme. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

European Union nationals living in Norwich have been urged to protect their rights by applying to the EU Settlement Scheme before it is too late.

All EU, European Economic Area or Swiss citizens, and their family members (including non-EU citizens) who live in the UK must apply to the scheme by June 30 or they will not be able to work in the UK or rent a house.

Norwich City Council warns people who do not apply are also likely to have difficulty accessing services, including those offered by councils and the NHS.

People must have been a UK resident before December 31 last year to be eligible.

A city council spokesperson said: “We want to make sure all of our residents have access to the services they need.

You may also want to watch:

“If you are an EU national living in Norwich and haven’t yet applied to the EU Settlement Scheme, please don’t delay in starting your application.”

The council says help with applications is available through Norfolk Community Law Service and Citizens Advice Norfolk.

More information, including how to apply is on the Norwich City Council website at www.norwich.gov.uk/brexit