Investor ordered to cut back sleeper walls next to church

A property investor has been told to chop back a sleeper wall after retrospective plans were put in for the church boundary.

Dan Trivedi, of The Street in Old Costessey, bid for planning permission to South Norfolk Council for an existing timber sleeper fence/retaining wall between his home and neighbouring St Edmund's Church.

Property investor Dan Trivedi - Credit: Archant

Mr Trivedi claimed he had permission to put up fence panels in early 2019 but said he was forced to rip them down this year after a heritage officer raised concerns.

He added he put in a drove of sleepers for structural safety.

The council's planning committee backed the application but said the height of the barrier needed to be reduced.

It added: "The vertical metal posts of the installed railway sleeper retaining wall shall be reduced in height so they sit at least 10mm below the top of the railway sleepers."



