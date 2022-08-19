Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Investor ordered to cut back sleeper walls next to church

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 11:00 AM August 19, 2022
Churches - C Places - C St Edmund's church at Costessey. Dated ? Photograph C3443

St Edmund's church in Costessey - Credit: Submitted

A property investor has been told to chop back a sleeper wall after retrospective plans were put in for the church boundary.

Dan Trivedi, of The Street in Old Costessey, bid for planning permission to South Norfolk Council for an existing timber sleeper fence/retaining wall between his home and neighbouring St Edmund's Church.

Dan Trivedi, pictured on turning around the fortunes of the Prince of Denmark pub last year by intro

Property investor Dan Trivedi - Credit: Archant

Mr Trivedi claimed he had permission to put up fence panels in early 2019 but said he was forced to rip them down this year after a heritage officer raised concerns.

He added he put in a drove of sleepers for structural safety.

The council's planning committee backed the application but said the height of the barrier needed to be reduced. 

It added: "The vertical metal posts of the installed railway sleeper retaining wall shall be reduced in height so they sit at least 10mm below the top of the railway sleepers." 


South Norfolk Council
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Wish you were here? Passengers en route to Mallorca (left) instead landed in Belfast (right) on Tuesday morning.

Exclusive

City passengers on TUI flight to Mallorca land in BELFAST

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A fire broke out near a children's play park in Mousehold Avenue, Norwich

Norwich Live News | Updated

Blaze near children's playground in Norwich believed to be arson

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Maisie Lossau, from Spixworth, celebrating her 17th birthday

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

'Inspirational and selfless' teenager, Maisie Lossau, dies aged 17

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Mark Overton, owner of The Little Seafood Truck. Picture: Danielle Booden

'Seafood isn't just for posh people': Affordable fishmonger opens in city

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon