Cyclist safety report to be drawn up after concerns raised

Claims that Norwich is one of the most dangerous cities for cyclists have been criticised. - Credit: Antony Kelly

Councillors have vowed to delve deeper into claims that Norwich is one of the most dangerous cities for cyclists.

Medical negligence solicitors Boyes Turner Claims ranked Norwich as 14th worst in the country for pedal bike collisions, with 399 recorded between 2016 and 2020.

They used data sourced from CrashMap and the Department for Transport.

But, at a meeting of the Transport for Norwich joint committee, made up of county, city and district councillors, it was agreed the data needed further interrogation.

Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council cabinet member for sustainable development. - Credit: Steve Adams

Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council cabinet member for sustainable development, said ranking places according to collisions took no account of the size of cities, the cycling infrastructure, the levels of cycling or the number of vehicles on roads.

As such he asked council officers to work up new data.

He said: "It's going to deter people from cycling if they think it is dangerous, so we need more accurate information so we can reassure them."