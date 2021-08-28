'It could end us' - Shop's fears over parking restriction plan

Published: 3:30 PM August 28, 2021 Updated: 3:31 PM August 28, 2021

Cringleford Stores owner, Graham Wright, with owner of the Cutting Post hairdressers, Annette Hitchcox, left, and Jo Foulger who runs the Stores, who are objecting to the road parking outside the stores being reduced to two parking places. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A British Empire Medal-winning shopkeeper says the store she runs could struggle to continue if plans for parking restrictions nearby go ahead as planned.

Jo Foulger, of Cringleford Stores, is to receive the royal seal of approval for her efforts in the village during the pandemic, putting in long hours to help the vulnerable members of her community.

But she says the convenience store could be in serious trouble if plans for parking restrictions on Intwood Road go ahead in their current form.

As it stands, Norfolk County Council's highways team plans to limit parking up and down the road in a bid to prevent cars from the former Jewson's site from clogging up residential streets.

The current vision will see single yellow lines painted along the road with restrictions limiting when people can park on the road.

The Cringleford Stores and the Cutting Post hairdressers, where the road parking outside the stores is being reduced to two parking places. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mrs Foulger said: "A lot of my customers are elderly and vulnerable so need to be able to access us by car. It would be a real struggle for us."

And likewise, Annette Hitchcox, who runs The Cutting Post, said: "I don't think I would manage to carry on."

Graham Wright, who has owned the shop for more than 20 years, said: "All we are asking for is two extra spaces to be factored in - that to me doesn't seem like much.

"The council just does not have a clue how much this will affect us - it could be the end of the shop."

The single yellow lines would prevent cars from parking on the road between 8am and 10am and between 2pm and 4pm.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: "These measures are being put in place following concerns raised by the local community during public consultation.

"The implementation of this scheme will help to alleviate congestion along Intwood Road, particularly at the northern end towards the Newmarket Road junction, where there is a lot of on-road parking during business hours.

"Parking will be unrestricted after 4pm and at all times over the weekend.

"Local businesses are being supported with a 10 metre long bay that offers one and a half hours of on-street parking throughout the day."