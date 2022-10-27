Could County Hall car park be used to grow salad?

An impression of what the County Hall car park could look like if it had a crop of lettuce growing on it. Inset: Norfolk Labour Group leader Cllr Steve Morphew - Credit: Denise Bradley/Norfolk Labour Group

It's the political joke of the day.

Liz Truss' premiership was overshadowed by speculation as to whether she would last longer in office than a lettuce would take to rot.

She lost.

Now a councillor has come up with his own version of the gag to make a political point.

Opposition leader at Norfolk County Council Steve Morphew has highlighted the ongoing controversy over the "underused" County Hall car park by suggesting the authority would be better off planting lettuces there.

He released a photoshopped version of the car park, which cost £2 million when it was constructed during the pandemic, to highlight their view that the project remains a waste of money.

He said: "We’ve never seen a car parked on it since it was finished and there are weeds growing on it.

Steve Morphew, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

"We argued against building it as a waste of money when the council is hard up and we should be reducing our carbon footprint.

"It was built during Covid and at a time where working patterns were changing.

"We waited for it to start filling up with cars and it quite simply hasn't.

The empty car park extension at County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Labour Group

"It was weird to build a car park when we were supposed to have a zero emissions target by 2030 for the county council - so they really do need to come up with something to restore credibility.

"We're looking for some way of highlighting just how inappropriate the scheme was.

"As weeds seem to grow there, why not lettuce?

Weeds growing at the widely unused car park at County Hall, Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Labour Group

"Lettuces have become a symbol of politicians who don’t get it and waste public money so we’re going to suggest to County Hall Conservatives this fits their approach to council budgets to a tee.

"I think we could easily get a crop off it before any car parks there.

"Of course its tongue-in-cheek but highlights our concerns about the way county council budgets are being managed.

"Bring on the lettuce."

An impression of what the County Hall car park could look like if it had a crop of lettuce growing on it - Credit: Norfolk Labour Group

Cllr Greg Peck, cabinet member for commercial services and asset management, said the consolidation of office space in the local area means having an increasing variety of staff on site.

He said: "The County Hall upgrade, including the car park, has made these moves possible - ensuring staff parking is available alongside a number of low carbon ways to travel."