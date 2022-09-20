Have you got what it takes to be city's new wedding celebrant?

It has been described as "more than a job" - a pivotal moment in bringing families together through weddings.

And the chance has recently come up to become a celebrant and/or registrar - who lead legal and non-legal wedding ceremonies - for Norfolk County Council.

The authority put out the job for the part-time role which welcomes applicants who are vibrant, friendly, confident and eloquent.

They also should have great people skills with a calm and caring approach, meticulous attention to detail with neat, clear handwriting and have their own mobile, computer and printer, among other qualities.

Within the advert, which closed on September 8, the council said: "We are looking to recruit friendly, vibrant, outgoing people with a meticulous attention to detail who can deliver an unforgettable service.

"As a celebrant registrar you will be with the couple on one of the most important days of their lives.

"You must be willing to take on a legal responsibility, be able to manage large groups of people, have excellent organisational skills under pressure and be comfortable with public speaking."

Jocelyn Abel, who is retiring as a long-term celebrant/registrar for Norfolk in September 2022 - Credit: Jocelyn Abel

Long-term celebrant and registrar Jocelyn Abel, 68, from east of Norwich, who retires this weekend, said: "It has been a privilege to do the job.

"I will miss the intangible feeling you get from the invisible bond with a couple. It is sheer joy.

"You need somebody who is calm and flexible and able to work on the hoof because unexpected things can happen. You need to be confident to speak to a group and people with diverse needs.

"Couples need to walk away from a celebrant/registrar and forget us and concentrate on a great wedding and reception. We want couples to feel relaxed.

"There is a perception that registrars are good at public speaking and come from education but if you have got the right qualities, no-one should be excluded."

A county council spokesman said there are 100 celebrants in Norfolk and between 400 and 500 weddings are held by them each month.

Celebrant Debbie Coe - Credit: Debbie Coe

Private celebrant, Debbie Coe, 60, from Nordelph near Downham Market, said: "People need a natural empathy. It is not just a job. It is a way of life."

She added many people from diverse walks of life could become celebrants.



