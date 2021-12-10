Bring back the bollard! Safety plea for busy city crossing

People have contacted Evening News about the missing bollard and the danger it poses both drivers and pedestrians. - Credit: Google/Archant

People living near a busy crossing used by schoolchildren are calling for a missing bollard to be rebuilt after it was smashed down in a crash.

The bollard was previously on the crossing island in Colman Road at the junction with Highland Road near the Golden Triangle.

And people living nearby say it is a safety nightmare with its absence meaning an increased risk to those on the crossing.

They also say it makes it more difficult for drivers turning into the road next to it.

So Theresa Easter and her husband Richard turned to the Evening News in desperation after reading about the ‘We’ll Sort It’ campaign.

Mrs Easter said: "I turn into the road next to the crossing every day and you often can't see the turn or the central reservation without the bollard and its brightly lit sign.

"It's even worse at night."

She added: "There's absolutely no protection for people stood in the middle. We use the crossing to get to the park, and lots of children use it too as there's a school nearby.

"There's also lots of families which use that reservation to get to the park."

The Norfolk County Council has now sprung into action and plans to replace the bollard.

A spokesman added there will be a fix in the next few weeks.

Mrs Easter added this is not the first time there have been safety concerns over missing bollards in the Golden Triangle area.

She said: "I've contacted the council before about a similar situation on Earlham Road. The bollard was missing from the middle of the road for weeks.

"At the time they told me they couldn't do anything about it because of Covid."

Highway area manager at Norfolk County Council, Andy Ellis, said: “This is a known issue and the replacement bollard is already on its way.

"Work to install it is due to take place in the coming weeks.”

