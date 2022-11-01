Busy car park reopens after key workers hit by encampment closure

Costessey Park and Ride was temporarily closed by an "illegal encampment". Pictured inset is town council chairman Dan Burrill - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A park and ride has reopened today after its closure caused a morning of chaos for hospital and university staff.

Costessey Park and Ride was originally closed on Sunday evening due to an "illegal encampment" and remained shut throughout Monday.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital uses the park and ride as an off-site car park.

A hospital spokesman said the park and ride service had to be moved to Thickthorn instead during the closure.

Dan Burrill, chairman of Costessey Town Council, works at the University of East Anglia which also uses the park and ride for its staff.

Mr Burrill said: "My boss was trying to use the park and ride on Monday morning but could not do so.

"It was not the best start to the morning to have to turnaround and go somewhere else."

Police were made aware of the encampment at 7.45pm on Sunday with officers attending to engage with the people on the site.

A county council spokesman said: "We have been working closely with the operator and police to resolve the matter.

"The encampment has been assessed and it is not causing an impact on car parking or the bus routes, and a decision has been made to reopen the facility on Tuesday morning.

"We will continue to monitor and review the situation.”

The temporary closure of the Costessey Park and Ride raised questions over whether the transit site off Long Lane near the park and ride should be reopened.

This site - which is owned by Broadland and South Norfolk Council - was closed in July 2020 following a fire, thefts and assaults.

Terry Laidlaw, vice-chairman of Costessey Town Council, said: "The temporary encampment right next to Costessey Park and Ride should have been resurrected by now and it would make it a relatively easy task to move the travellers to the site next door."

Mr Burrill added: "With the amount of land the town council owns, it is something we have to be mindful of.

"We would have to be very mindful if they are not able to open the transit site next to the park and ride."

Broadland and South Norfolk District Council has been contacted.