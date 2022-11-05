Anger and tears over council decision to cancel popular fayre and fete
- Credit: Archant
A popular springtime event which draws in thousands of people on the outskirts of the city has been scrapped.
Costessey Town Council voted in favour of cancelling the 2023 Costessey Fete and Fayre in private during a meeting held in October.
The authority took the decision after a "whole host of issues" including disorder and vandalism at the event in June.
Costessey town councillor Gary Blundell has volunteered to help organise the event for seven years and is against the cancellation decision.
Mr Blundell said: "My daughter was seven when we first took on the event and she is now 14. When she heard about the decision she burst into tears.
"It has been part of my life for so long and I felt worthless as if they were taking it away without talking to us properly."
Mr Blundell has began thinking up how to provide another similar event aside from the town council.
He added: "People come together and enjoy themselves at the fayre yet the meeting was confidential with no time to go through a document."
Around 6,000 visitors attended the 2022 fete and fayre which was a record attendance after two years of absence due to Covid.
The event included more than 100 stalls, a fun fair, live music and a Spitfire fly-pass.
Dan Burrill, chairman of Costessey Town Council, said: "Although the fete largely appeared to go to plan, there were significant issues with traffic and complaints over noise from fireworks.
"There were a number of health and safety near misses which were not necessarily terrible in their own right but created the overall impression that the event has outgrown the grounds at Longwater Lane."
The chairman added that council staff had been on the receiving end of abuse during the event, while there was also vandalism in the evening.
Mr Burrill said a decision on the frequency of the event beyond 2023 has yet to be decided.
"It could be every other year or annually," the chairman said.
"There is a lot of difficulty and officer time put into holding one event but we intend to hold further, smaller events throughout the year."