Broken bridge at popular city beauty spot is 'accident waiting to happen'

A damaged bridge in the city centre has prompted an outcry over safety from people living nearby.

The dangerous bridge is part of Marriott's Way and is located near Anderson's Meadow.

A quick-fix job carried out yesterday afternoon saw red tape wrapped around the damaged metalwork - but is not enough for Mile Cross county councillor Chrissie Rumsby who has been trying to get it sorted for years.

Red safety tape was put up on the bridge by Wednesday evening - Credit: Ben Hardy

She first reported the broken bridge back in November 2019 and in desperation has now turned to the Evening News as part of our 'We'll Sort It Campaign' - which aims to resolve problems for folk across the city.

The alarm was initially raised by a concerned cyclist living in Bignold Road who crosses the bridge nearly every day with her husband.

The councillor had originally being lobbying county council but only found out this month that the problem needs to be resolved by Norwich City Council.

Ms Rumsby said: "The bridge is becoming dangerous. Plenty of children play around that area from Marriott's Way and they could end up in the river.

"It needs sorting as soon as possible. If this is them doing it quickly then I hate to think what slowly would be like."

She continued: "It is an accident waiting to happen. Thankfully I do not know of anyone getting injured because of it yet but there are kids who mess around there."

The broken bridge near Anderson's Meadow which is causing safety fears - Credit: Contributed

The Dragon Crossing Bridge is particularly busy in the summer with people paddleboarding and sunbathing in the area.

Ms Rumsby said: "It's getting to the point where I am constantly going on at the council but they are not getting things done."

It is understood that Martin Caplin, trails officer for the county council, had originally been looking into the issue.

After a call from the Evening News yesterday tape was put up in lieu of the bars which are missing from a section of the bridge.

The site has also been daubed with graffiti.

The city council has been contacted for comment.

