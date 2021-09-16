YOUR REACTION: Should Norwich have a congestion charge?

Published: 6:30 AM September 16, 2021

London-style congestion charges and workplace levies are among the options being weighed up by Norfolk County Council as part of wider plans to cut carbon emissions.

Yesterday officers said they face "potentially difficult choices" ahead over cutting carbon and improving air quality in Norwich.

But what do people out and about in the city make of the idea?

David Lamborn, like many others who visit Norwich, didn't travel in a private car.

He said: "We came in on the park and ride today. I don't think a congestion charge will make the city any less busy."

Susan Lamborn added: "There is such a good park and ride system in Norwich, so people don't really need to drive anyway.

"I am all for the pedestrianisation of the city, but I would strongly oppose a congestion charge."

Kenny and Allison, who didn't give their surname, were among the shopping crowds out this week.

Neither agreed with the possible charges.

"It would be another nail in the coffin for the city," said the Reepham man.

Allison added: "You've only got to walk around the city to see how much it has already impacted with shops disappearing.

"Norfolk is a rural area so we don't all have the option to bike into the city."

Kenny said that the introduction of congestion charges would definitely stop him from visiting.

He added: "Living in a rural area, buses just aren't an option for us."

But Kalum Loftus, 29, who works as a chef in the city would welcome a congestion charge.

He said: "Areas such as Grapes Hill get so busy, it's really dangerous.

"Introducing a congestion charge would make the city less busy, which would not be a terrible thing."

The Costessey man added: "It would also likely encourage more people to use the cycle and bus systems that the city has in place."

First-time visitors to the city Ann and David Smith said they were enjoying how busy it was in Norwich.

David said: "We wouldn't want the council to introduce congestion charges because it's busy, and we like that."

"We've missed the buzz of cities," Ann added

