City Hall cycle rack signs updated 'to clear up any misunderstanding'
- Credit: Maya Derrick
A clarification has been issued over why a pair of cycle racks have been closed during a period of mourning.
Signs on the racks either side of the main steps to City Hall said usage was suspended during the royal period of mourning between Friday, September 9 and Wednesday, September 21.
At the time no explanation was given as to why.
The signs have since been updated to clarify the reason.
The suspensions are in place to keep the City Hall side of St Peters Street clear for those queuing to sign a book of condolence or laying flowers.
A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council explained: "As part of our careful and respectful response to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II we have closed one cycle rack outside City Hall which is within the designated area where people can lay their floral tributes.
"The sign is in place to help ensure the flowers that people have so carefully laid in place to pay tribute to the Queen aren’t damaged by people accessing their bicycles.
"Similarly, a second bike rack outside City Hall is also closed as this is in the area where people queue to sign the book of condolence to the Queen.
"All other cycle racks in the city remain open, including those just a few feet away from City Hall.
"To clear up any misunderstanding, we’ve replaced the signs with new ones to make things a little clearer."
Derek Williams of Norwich Cycling Campaign said: "You'd think it would be fairly obvious that they'd be out of use when the racks are in close proximity to floral tributes.
"It's a classic case of miscommunication."
He advised: "Don't park your bike where there's going to be commemorations and people standing around.
"But people shouldn't be discouraged from cycling into the city centre.
"There's only a few out of use.
"Other racks are still open and people can get to them.
"Keep cycling in and keep parking in the city. Just be careful and park sensibly."