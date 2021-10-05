City street losing its letters - and how to report it if yours is too

Published: 5:18 PM October 5, 2021

Sue Spooner is hoping the letters on the Christchurch Court sign can be returned so it no longer reads Is Rc Co - Credit: Sue Spooner

People living in a Golden Triangle street have been left wondering where its letters have gone after they vanished over the past few months.

Christchurch Court is currently known as Is Rc Co. Or at least that is what its sign says.

But confusion over which council is responsible for reinstating the missing letters has caused delays in getting the sign repaired.

Sue Spooner, who lives in Is Rc Co initially reported the disappearing letters to Norfolk County Council, believing the responsibility had transferred with other highways tasks handed over to County Hall in April 2020.

Sue Spooner, stood by the sign for Is Rc Co in Norwich - better known as Christchurch Court - Credit: Sue Spooner

She contacted the county council earlier this year and, in May, received the following response: "No action has been taken at this time but we will continue to monitor the problem - We have assessed that the defect does not currently meet our intervention criteria. We will continue to monitor as part of normal scheduled inspections."

You may also want to watch:

But the county council has since confirmed that responsibility for street signs was not inherited by County Hall when others were transferred.

And spokeswoman for Norwich City Council has also confirmed this to be the case - adding that the sign would be repaired when budget allows.

The spokeswoman said: "The city council currently has a number of street name repairs and replacements to carry out when resource and budget allows, regrettably we’ve been unable to prioritise this during the pandemic.

"Signs that are considered to be dangerous or completely missing will be the first to be completed."

Mrs Spooner said: "It is a bit of a first-world problem I know. I understand councils are under tremendous financial pressure but I do wonder how to meet the intervention criteria.

"It isn't a great problem though in the grand scheme of things and to be honest it's quite funny really. At least it doesn't say something rude."

It comes after another set of city street signs caused confusion - with signs on Fiddlewood Road in Catton Grove sending mixed messages over whether the road is called Fiddlewood or Fiddle Wood Road.

Damaged street signs can be reported to Norwich City Council via www.norwich.gov.uk/reportstreetnameplate