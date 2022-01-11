'Whose bush is this?' Fury as 'dangerous' spikey hedge ignored

Mystery surrounds an overgrown bush which has been blighting local folk - prompting them to take matters into their own hands.

Concerns have been raised over spikey bushes in brick planters overhanging the pathway at Chalfont Walk in Eaton facing on to Peckover Road.

Outraged people living in the area turned to the Evening News as part of its We'll Sort It campaign - which aims to fix problem's for people living in Norwich.

However although both the city and county council have been contacted over the issue but so far no one has come forward to claim responsibility.

So Eaton's Liberal Democrat councillors took matters into their own hands and headed out with their clippers on Friday.

But while there they found the additional issue of a damaged and potentially dangerous brick wall being exposed.

Cutting back the bush revealed a damaged and dangerous brick wall - Credit: Andrew Wright

Councillor Caroline Ackroyd said: "We have been trying for some months to find out who is responsible for the vegetation in the planters but to no avail.

"It is very frustrating when no one will accept the responsibility for cutting back the overgrown vegetation.

"This area of Chalfont Walk has had no bushes cut back or leaves swept for over a year now and it is simply not good enough.

"It's dangerous, particularly for those who are partially sighted or blind."

A staff member at Back in Motion physiotherapy in Chalfont Walk said customers had commented on the mess.

Eaton county councillor and leader of the Liberal Democrats group Brian Watkins also contacted the authority over repairs to potholes in a nearby car park as well as the dangerous brickwork.

The county council told him the brickwork had been inspected and repairs would be carried out when resources allowed.

Mr Watkins said: "As local councillors we remain very frustrated and this is just one example where responsibility for maintaining an area is unclear, especially where the city council had once maintained the area in the past but no longer appears to do so."

A staff member at the Rowe Adrian hair salon, who did not wish to be named, added that despite work on potholes the road remains bumpy.

She added: "Elderly people come here worried about tripping over weeds."