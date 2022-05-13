Police monitor anti-abortion campaign group protesting near market

Police were on hand as anti-abortion protesters took to the streets of Norwich.

CBR UK campaigners stood outside Lloyds Bank in Gentleman's Walk on Friday with boards displaying pictures of unborn babies.

The national organisation has protested in the city on six occasions over the last year.

Dave Brennan, director of CBR UK is pictured on the right - Credit: Ben Hardy

An 80-year-old woman passing by, who did not wish to be named, said: "Everyone should have the right to protest but I feel very strongly against their message. I do not have to agree with them.

"What these people may not know is the struggle to get abortion in the first place. I can remember when it did not happen."

Dave Brennan, director for CBR UK who lives in Norwich, said: "There has been a mixture of responses. Some are pro-life and have not thought about what they can do about it. Others are undecided and a few are opposed to what we are doing."

Two officers could be seen speaking to the campaigners in Gentleman's Walk around 2.30pm before they moved on shortly afterwards.

Mr Brennan said Friday's protest had been peaceful.

Police talking to anti-abortion campaigners from CBR UK in the city centre - Credit: Ben Hardy












