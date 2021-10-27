Charity boss in battle with driver who keeps nicking loading space

Published: 4:00 PM October 27, 2021

A city charity boss locked in battle with a driver persistently parking in his loading bay has slammed the council for its "toothless" attitude towards traffic enforcement.



Andy Major, 56, has been manager of the British Heart Foundation's huge electricals and furniture store on Castle Meadow for seven years.



Never in that time has he had a problem with people using the loading bay he desperately needs for deliveries as their personal driveway — until the building next door was converted into flats at the end of July.



He said: "Ever since then, this one car owner thinks it's their God-given right to take up our loading space.



"It's a hazard for our deliveries. Really, the council needs to be able to clamp the car or tow it away.



"It's the same as what's happening on St Benedicts Street. The council is the only authority that can enforce traffic compliance and it's refusing to."

Andy Major said he is at his wits end with the council, which just seems to be issuing PCNs and doing nothing else - Credit: Andy Major

In response, Norwich City Council promised to step up parking patrols in the area.



A spokesman said: "This loading bay is for public use, and we invite anyone who believes it is being used wrongly to complete the 'report illegal parking' form on our website.



"This area is patrolled daily, but we will schedule some extra patrols over the next few weeks.



"Our civil enforcement officers will take action if necessary to make sure the space is being utilised correctly."



Mr Major said that it was the beginning of October when he began contacting the council on a regular basis to ask for more assistance in challenging rogue parking.

Parking in St Benedict's Street has become a big issue since metered bays were removed - Credit: Mark Hedge



In October alone, six penalty charge notices (PCNs) were issued at the location in Castle Meadow.

In September there was just one, in August two, and between May to July there weren't any.



It is understood a business case is being put together to deliver to Norfolk County Council to reinstate the city council’s authority to clamp and tow vehicles.



An email from the council to Mr Major said that in the meantime, all the council can do is send out patrols and issue PCNs, and take the offender to court if they aren’t paid.



The charity boss said: “It just seems a bit toothless.”