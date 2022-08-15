Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Which city roads will be closed for car-free day?

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:49 AM August 15, 2022
Parked Cars on Earlham Road, Norwich Picture: James Bass Copy: For: EN News Evening News © 20

Car-Free Day is being held on September 25 2022 - Credit: Evening News © 2009

Streets across the city will be closed to through traffic next month as part of a car-free campaign.

Car-Free Day - this year held on September 25 - provides the opportunity for people to reconsider how they travel.

The global initiative also aims to reanimate neighbourhoods as places for people, community and recreation.

Matt White holding 'road open' sign

Matt White holding 'road open' sign - which shows that while play sessions do mean roads are closed to (most) cars, they also open up the street to lots of other activities. - Credit: Matt White 

It encourages people city and county-wide to ditch their motors in favour of more sustainable modes of transport as part of a worldwide push to reduce carbon emissions and close roads.

As part of the festivities, neighbours can apply for temporary road closures to create space for children to play safely where they live, and for neighbours to get to know each other.

There are currently two confirmed road closures in Norwich - Highland Avenue and Britannia Road.

Applications for road closures - which have been made free for the event by Norfolk County Council - are open until Friday, August 19.

