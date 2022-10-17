Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Car racks up fines after being left in loading bay for TWO WEEKS

Maya Derrick

Published: 4:35 PM October 17, 2022
The blue Seat Mii has been sat in a 15-minute loading bay for more than two weeks

A car has been dumped in a city centre loading bay seemingly for 1,344 times longer than permitted.

The blue Seat Mii has been sat in Ber Street for more than two weeks, according to people who live and work nearby.

A sign next to the bay clearly states that the bay should be used for loading purposes only and for no more than 15 minutes at a time.

The car has racked up three parking fines

The vehicle - the MOT of which expired at the end of September according to a government website - has amassed multiple parking tickets in that time.

The owner is yet to come forward.

The car has however been registered as SORN on the same government website - the statutory off road notification applied when taking a vehicle off the road to, for example, store in a garage.

Workers and customers in businesses next to the bay said although it has not caused much disruption, they are frustrated that the piling stack of fines left on the car's windscreen has done nothing to shift the abandoned vehicle.

The Seat Mii's MOT has expired and it has been registered as off the road

